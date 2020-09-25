TRENTON - Legislation, introduced by Sen. Michael Testa (R-1st) would allow barbershops and hair salons to provide services in mobile facilities.
According to a release, under Testa’s bill, licensees of the New Jersey State Board of Cosmetology and Hairstyling will have the option of conducting business on the road.
“Given the popularity of food trucks and the renewed emphasis on convenience during the pandemic, barbershops and hair salons-on-wheels makes sense,” stated Testa. “Provided they meet specific qualifications, my bill would offer any cosmetology or hairstyling service the freedom of a mobile shop.”
The bill (S-2996) defines a “mobile facility” as a licensed shop capable of being moved from location to location. The rolling shop must have a minimum of 75 square feet of floor space, contain a restroom and meet other criteria.
“We want to open doors to new opportunities for hard-working professionals with ambitions to grow their base and serve more customers,” stated Testa. “The pandemic has taught us that residents, schools and businesses must be adaptable. The demand for brick-and-mortar facilities will remain, but mobile units will have their place bringing personal care to clients with busy schedules who appreciate the accessibility.”
Services would be provided to clients only when the facilities are stationary, and shops will be required to provide to the Board of Cosmetology and Hairstyling a 14-day location schedule at least two weeks in advance of the first scheduled date to accommodate random inspections.
Testa was approached about the legislation by a constituent, Danny Bermudez, who operates The Dugout Barbershop, in Vineland.
“Society has changed immensely during this pandemic,” stated Bermudez. “I feel we can better serve customers in a one-on-one setting rather than a barbershop full of people. We would be able to offer the same services you would receive at a brick-and-mortar shop inside a mobile barbershop. We could bring our shop to customers with compromised immune systems, elderly, and our first-responders, doctors and nurses, without the fear and uncertainties we face today.”