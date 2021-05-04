TRENTON – The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) May 4 announced 39 Local Bridge Fund grants, totaling $47.3 million, to help counties maintain local bridges in a state of good repair.
According to a release, Cape May County will receive $3,015,992 for projects to the Mill Creek, Upper Thorofare and Corson's Inlet bridges.
“The Murphy administration is committed to improving the quality of life in New Jersey, and the Local Bridge Fund program does that as part of NJDOT’s Commitment to Communities,” NJDOT Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti stated. “By providing grants to improve county-owned bridges throughout the state, we are helping local governments make critical infrastructure investments that improve the reliability of our statewide transportation network, without having to impact local property taxes.”
The Local Bridge Fund is a $47.3 million program funded through the Transportation Trust Fund (TTF). The program provides funding for each of New Jersey’s 21 counties for the improvement of county bridges.
The grants focus on the repair, reconstruction and replacement of bridges with the greatest structural deficiencies. The grants are administered by the NJDOT Division of Local Aid and Economic Development and evaluated by the department’s Bureau of Structural Engineering.
Each year, Local Aid grants represent a significant portion of the Department of Transportation’s Local System Support, which also includes municipal aid, local lead projects, regional planning and project development, and transportation alternatives projects.
A list of the funding allocations is available here.