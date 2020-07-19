DENNISVILLE - At the Dennis Township Committee meeting July 14, the committee introduced a $1.9 million bond ordinance that would serve to support the municipality's general capital expenditures.
The bond provisions include a $515,000 grant from the state Department of Transportation for work on the Chestnut Street and County Line Road projects.
Business Administrator Jessica Bishop presented details about the use of the bond, which provides for the purchase of equipment for public works and an ambulance.
Mayor Zeth Matalucci commented, "There's nothing frivolous or extravagant in how we will be using these funds."
Second reading and opportunity for public comments are expected to be held at the Aug. 11 committee meeting.