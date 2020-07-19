DT Logo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DENNISVILLE - At the Dennis Township Committee meeting July 14, the committee introduced a $1.9 million bond ordinance that would serve to support the municipality's general capital expenditures.

The bond provisions include a $515,000 grant from the state Department of Transportation for work on the Chestnut Street and County Line Road projects.

Business Administrator Jessica Bishop presented details about the use of the bond, which provides for the purchase of equipment for public works and an ambulance.

Mayor Zeth Matalucci commented, "There's nothing frivolous or extravagant in how we will be using these funds."

Second reading and opportunity for public comments are expected to be held at the Aug. 11 committee meeting.

Tags

Introducing 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments