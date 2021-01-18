NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WOODBINE - Mayor William Pikolycky announced the installation of the 2021 officers of the Woodbine Volunteer Fire Department. 

According to a release, officers were sworn in Jan. 14 by Pikolycky at a socially distanced ceremony at the Woodbine Firehouse. 

Administrative officers are: Thomas Ryan, president; Gage Maldonado, vice president; Jeanette Schalek, secretary; Harry Ciabatoni, assistant secretary; Joseph Schalek, tresurer. 

Line officers are: Clarence Ryan Jr., chief; Tom Shaw Jr., assistant chief; Joseph Schalek, captain; Jim Gurdgiel, Clarence Ryan III, Thomas Ryan, John Calderwood, Jeanette Schalek, lieutenants; John Pikolycky, safety officer. 

“I want to congratulate our firefighters for taking precious times away from their families to continue their service to the community, especially during these challenging times,” stated Pikolycky. “Especially, I also congratulate George Scott, who was recognized for his 50 years of continuing service to the department.” 

