WOODBINE - Mayor William Pikolycky announced the installation of the 2021 officers of the Woodbine Volunteer Fire Department.
According to a release, officers were sworn in Jan. 14 by Pikolycky at a socially distanced ceremony at the Woodbine Firehouse.
Administrative officers are: Thomas Ryan, president; Gage Maldonado, vice president; Jeanette Schalek, secretary; Harry Ciabatoni, assistant secretary; Joseph Schalek, tresurer.
Line officers are: Clarence Ryan Jr., chief; Tom Shaw Jr., assistant chief; Joseph Schalek, captain; Jim Gurdgiel, Clarence Ryan III, Thomas Ryan, John Calderwood, Jeanette Schalek, lieutenants; John Pikolycky, safety officer.
“I want to congratulate our firefighters for taking precious times away from their families to continue their service to the community, especially during these challenging times,” stated Pikolycky. “Especially, I also congratulate George Scott, who was recognized for his 50 years of continuing service to the department.”