MOUNT LAUREL - The Trump administration announced Aug. 3 that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $990,770 to remediate a former industrial site that is threatening a public water supply in rural New Jersey (Woodbine).
“This project, in conjunction with other projects USDA has already funded in the borough, will improve the water quality for Woodbine’s residents, and, most importantly protect the water source for future generations,” stated New Jersey State Director Michael Thulen. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary (Sonny) Perdue, USDA has been working tirelessly to be a strong partner to rural New Jersey in building stronger and healthier communities, because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”
According to a release, Woodbine will use the grant dollars to eliminate a potential water contamination threat to one of the borough’s drinking water wells.
The land adjacent to the water well, known as the former hat company site, is a former industrial site obtained by the borough through tax foreclosure and contains contaminated soils. The project will clean the soils, prevent potential seepage of contaminated groundwater into the adjacent water well, and cap the site.
All work will be completed in compliance with New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection regulations and will help maintain a healthy water system for residents and businesses in Woodbine.
“This much-needed grant will go a long way in ensuring that our community is protected from the potential of contamination and that we all have continued access to clean drinking water,” stated U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd). “I would also like to thank the USDA for moving so quickly to recognize this issue and rectifying it immediately.”
“We are very pleased that the USDA moved so quickly in recognizing the importance of this project and awarded the grant funds for remediation and capping of the site,” stated Woodbine Mayor William Pikolycky. “Not only will this work clean up contaminated land and protect the borough’s water supply, but it will also allow the parcel to be utilized for re-development opportunities.”
Emergency Community Water Assistance Grants (ECWAG) funds enable water systems that serve eligible rural communities to prepare for or recover from emergencies that threaten their safe drinking water. Funding can improve the natural environment and encourage manufacturers and other businesses to locate or expand operations.
USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas.
For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.