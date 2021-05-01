To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - May 1: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that seven new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 8,554 Covid cases during the pandemic, 8,162 of those are now off quarantine.
The county also announced the death of a 76-year-old Middle Township woman from the coronavirus.
“My condolences to the entire family,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Director Gerald M. Thornton. “My most sincere sympathies and heartfelt prayers.”
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 121 doses of the Covid vaccine April 30, for a total of 18,790 doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 48,772 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 39,867 have been fully vaccinated. Cape May County has consistently led the state in per capita administration of the Covid vaccine.
A review of vaccination efforts across New Jersey finds that Cape May County is still leading all counties in the state in vaccinations per capita. NJ Spotlight finds that Cape May County leads the Garden State, at 43% of the county’s population being fully vaccinated.
Coming in second was Morris County, at 42.7%. No other county was above 40%.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.