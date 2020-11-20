WC DIGEST - Robert Lloyd Sworn as Police Chief.jpg

Robert Lloyd takes his oath of office as police chief from Wildwood Crest Commissioner David Thompson, as his daughters, Libby and Nora, hold the Bible, and his wife, Kate, looks on. 

 Courtesy of Wildwood Crest Police Department

WILDWOOD CREST - Robert Lloyd was sworn in as police chief, during Wildwood Crest Borough Commission's Nov. 18 meeting, by Commissioner David Thompson, as Lloyd’s daughters, Libby and Nora, held the bible and his wife Kate looked on. 

Lloyd, who led the department as officer-in-charge since January, when former Chief Joseph McGrath retired, delivered remarks from a podium in front of a large collection of officers who came to Crest Pier to support him.  

Lloyd, in his 18th year on the Crest force and a captain since 2016, highlighted coronavirus safety, police training, and community engagement as three of his focuses leading the department in a text exchange with the Herald. 

“The world and this country are rapidly changing. My main focus now, and for the future, is to ensure that the officers of the department are highly trained and educated, so that we can adapt to these changes. It is not acceptable to fall behind in training, so we are going to work on being ahead of the game,” he wrote.  

Lloyd, who graduated from the FBI National Academy, in 2019, thanked many people for their support during his speech, but got choked up, noticeable even behind a mask, when it came to the topic of his daughters. 

“No matter what I go through during the day, when I get home, seeing your little smiles just melts that away,” he told the crowd. 

