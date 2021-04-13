COURT HOUSE - Middle Township will welcome veteran construction professional Brian Hacking, as its new construction official and floodplain manager.
According to a release, the township processes roughly 1,100 permits through its Construction Office each year.
In this new role, Hacking will oversee the issuance of construction permits, certificates of occupancy and variation requests, manage work orders, monitor compliance issues, and record and report all applications, inspections and violations. His work will require cooperative efforts with local and state government officials, township colleagues and residents.
“I am excited to bring my years of experience in the construction field and passion for customer service to Middle Township,” stated Hacking.
Hacking held similar positions in Logan and Greenwich townships. He also has an extensive electrical background in both the private and public sectors. He will take over for Salvatore DeSimone, who is retiring in June.
“We are honored to welcome Brian to the township and look forward to the great work we will accomplish together,” stated Mayor Timothy Donohue.
“Brian’s experience is key as we look at the broader plan of streamlining the construction department for efficiency and better service,” stated Deputy Mayor Ike Gandy. “We’re eager to implement his ideas with our vision and excited for some new opportunities.”
“This is a great moment for the township,” stated Committeeman James Norris. “We’re growing and expanding rapidly, and Brian’s ready to hit the ground running and tackle our growing list of initiatives.”
Hacking will officially begin his new role April 19. He joins the township just as the construction industry begins to rebound from Covid. The township is anticipating a number of home and business construction projects this year.