TRENTON – As part of his continued commitment to help working families recover from the economic impacts of Covid, Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation Dec. 3 that will make significantly more New Jersey families eligible for the state’s Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit.
The legislation will make taxpayers with incomes of $150,000 or less per year who incur expenses for childcare and other household expenses eligible for the credit starting in tax year 2021. Under current law, only taxpayers with incomes of to $60,000 or less are eligible.
The expanded state credit is based on the federal credit which underwent a significant expansion for tax year 2021 through the American Rescue Plan.
“The COVID-19 pandemic led many working parents—and working mothers in particular—to leave the workforce due to childcare challenges,” stated Murphy. “This legislation will help ensure affordable access to childcare, a critical part of getting hardworking New Jerseyans back into the workforce and reversing the ‘she-cession’ caused by the pandemic.”
The bill also revises the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit so it is refundable in 2021 and removes the current caps of $500 for employment-related expenses paid by the taxpayer for one child or dependent and $1,000 for employment-related expenses paid by the taxpayer for two or more children or dependents.
The legislation was sponsored by state Senators Dawn Addiego and Troy Singleton, and Assemblymembers Gabriela Mosquera, Roy Frieman, Lisa Swain, and Britnee Timberlake.