CREST HAVEN - It was Nov. 17, 1921, when a large group of Cape May women met in the city's high school to form the Women's Community Club of Cape May.
At the Nov. 9 meeting of the Cape May County Board of County Commissioners, a resolution was passed and presented to club members, noting the milestone.
The group was formed with 169 members and officers. It became affiliated with the New Jersey Federation of Women's Clubs.
Over the years, the club worked to aid the community by supporting the area's arts, music, drama, schools, children, and philanthropic service.
Bond Ordinances Introduced
Two bond ordinances were introduced; both will have second readings Nov. 23, at 4:30 p.m. They would provide funding for bridge and road repairs.
The bridge bond (No. 2-21) is for $24 million.
State grant funds will offset a significant portion from the state Transportation Trust Fund, Local Bridges Fund.
The road bond (No 3-21) is for $16 million. As with the other bond, it will be funded, in part, from the Transportation Trust Fund.
Seek Homelessness Prevention Funding
A resolution was approved applying for $100,000 from the state's Homelessness Prevention and rapid rehousing.
The money will be used to carry out a project to provide assistance and stabilization services to individuals and families who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. The funds will come from the state Department of Community Affairs.
Hire Owner's Representative
Three proposals were received Oct. 20 for an "Owner's Representative for the Cape May County Government Services Building Project" at the county airport, in Erma.
At the Nov. 9 meeting, commissioners awarded a $699,620 contract to Burns Construction Consulting LLC or Avalon.
Funds will be paid from Bond Ord. 1-21A. The contract began Nov. 10, 2021, and will expire when the project is complete.
Buy 911 Equipment
With the advent of more municipalities joining the county's central dispatch, the county will buy gear to facilitate the work.
The latest municipality to join was Middle Township. Membership was created through a county commissioners' resolution, as well as Middle Township Committee.
Commissioners bought equipment for 911 emergency calls through a state contract for $93,366 from Motorola Solutions.
According to the resolution, the purchase will "help to optimize the county's 911 system, provide support and onsite maintenance."
Board Reappointments
By separate resolutions, two members were renamed to county boards.
Andrew Bulakowski, of Lower Township, was reappointed to the County Planning Board for three years. His term will end Feb. 1, 2024.
Alfred Natali, of Middle Township, was reappointed to the County Agricultural Development Board for a three-year term. His appointment will expire Oct. 1, 2024.
Recognition
November was designated "Adverse Childhood Experiences Awareness Month" in the county by resolution.
It noted that the county "has one of the highest rates of childhood experiences in the state."
Thomas Piratzky, of the Cape Regional Wellness Alliance, gave an overview of the work done by the group over four years to aid children.
In partnership with the Middle Township Police Department, the group introduced the "Handle With Care" program in Middle Township schools. All county schools then adopted the program, which was endorsed by the state attorney general and education commissioner Oct. 6, 2020, as a standard program for all public schools in the state.