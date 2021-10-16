Sea Isle City Logo - Use This One

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

SEA ISLE CITY – At its Oct. 12 meeting, Sea Isle City Council unanimously approved the dedication of the city's marina as the "Frank P. Edwardi Sr." marina. His son, Council member Frank Edwardi Jr., was not present at the meeting and did not take part in the vote. 

Frank Edwardi Sr. was with the municipality’s fire department for 50 years, its chief for eight years, and the city’s harbormaster.  

Council member Mary Tighe queried her colleagues and city administration as to “what are we basing approval on? Do we have standards or criteria other than a petition with a lot of names on it?”  

Solicitor Paul Baldini and city administration represented by Mayor Leonard Desiderio and Business Administrator George Savastano pledged to put guidelines into place as a referral for the council, including for street names, for any future deliberation of requests. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments