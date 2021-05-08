To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - May 8: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that seven new positive test samples were collected among County residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 8,669 Covid cases during the pandemic, 8,302 of those are now off quarantine.
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 40 doses of the Covid vaccine May 7, for a total of 19,662 doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 49,723 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose. and 41,753 have been fully vaccinated. Cape May County has consistently led the state in per capita administration of the Covid vaccine.
The latest Covid activity level report has the entire state at Moderate risk for another week. The report by the New Jersey Department of Health splits the state into six sections, and all six are at moderate.
The southeast section, where Cape May County is located, saw a significant decrease in new case rate and percent positivity. The southeast's case rate came in at 16.50 per 100,000 people, and the new percent positivity was 6.52%. This was down from the case rate of 20.38 and a percent positivity of 7.65% last week.
The activity report provides school districts with guidelines for operations during Covid based on the Covid level at that time.
The Cape May County Department of Health will have availability for walk-ins May 10 for those looking for the Covid vaccine. The location of the vaccination clinic is the Avalon Community Center, which is located at 3001 Avalon Ave. Walk-in times are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Anyone who comes to the Avalon Community Center will have the choice between the single-dose Johnson & Johnson or the Moderna vaccines. If an individual selects Moderna, a second dose will be automatically scheduled. Both vaccines are only eligible for individuals 18 years old and up.
Anyone who is 16 or 17 years old must find another site that provides the Pfizer vaccine.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.