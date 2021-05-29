Sea Isle City Logo - Use This One

SEA ISLE CITY – Mayor Leonard Desiderio informed Sea Isle City Council members and the public May 25 that despite the city’s best and continuous efforts, trees have not been surviving along John F. Kennedy Boulevard.  

“We’ve had our landscaping contractor examine the site and analyze the situation, but it seems this is a difficult environment there for trees to make it, so we’re going to do something different and plant palm trees along that stretch.  

"We know that we’ll need to come up with a more permanent solution over the winter, but for now, we think this will be something different and a nice way to welcome people to Sea Isle through this gateway stretch.

