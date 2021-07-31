New Jersey Logo

TRENTON - All state courthouses will reopen fully to the public Aug. 2.  

According to an NJ Courts release, members of the public will no longer need to have a scheduled court proceeding or an appointment in order to enter a state courthouse. While court operations continued remotely during the Covid pandemic, court facilities were closed to the public in March 2020.  

Courthouses have been open for in-person temporary restraining order applications and child support payments since last summer, and staffing at all court facilities has increased incrementally. In-person criminal trials were held briefly last fall and resumed June 15. Grand juries began to resume sessions in person also in mid-June. 

The judiciary will continue to monitor Covid trends and look to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the state Department of Health for guidance and direction on its response to the pandemic. 

