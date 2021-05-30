Sea Isle City Logo - Use This One

SEA ISLE CITY - Mayor Leonard Desiderio announced, at the May 25 Sea Ise City Council meeting, that in addition to water and ice cream currently permitted for sale on the municipality’s beaches, joining these offerings will be coffee and iced coffee.  

“We heard from many residents that adding these two beverages to availability on our beaches would be a great idea, and we’re happy to support these recommendations,” said Desiderio. 

