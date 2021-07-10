COURT HOUSE – Cape May County has recorded 8,932 Covid cases during the pandemic, 8,695 of those are now off quarantine.
Cape May County's rate of infection continues to stay under 1.0, meaning new cases are decreasing currently.
According to a county release, the current RT is 0.74. The last time the RT was above 1.0 was March 27. The rate of positivity for new Covid tests is 1.6%.
The Cape May County Department of Health has administered a total of 21,396 doses so far. The New Jersey Department of Health reports that 56,850 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 52,594 have been fully vaccinated.
The Cape May County Department of Health is providing Covid vaccines three days a week, two days in the community, and one day at their offices. Clinics will be held in the community on Tuesdays and Thursdays. from 9: 30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and at the Cape May County Department of Health every Wednesday, from 1-6 p.m.
The next mobile clinics will be held July 13 and July 15, at the Ocean City Senior Center, at 1735 Simpson Ave. The Cape May County Department of Health vaccination clinic on July 14 will take place at their offices located at 6 Moore Rd., in Court House.
Cape May County's Covid vaccination rate is still above the New Jersey average. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that 58% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated, versus 56% Statewide.
Anyone interested in finding alternative sites to receive the Covid vaccine can visit https://covid19.nj.gov/pages/finder. The website easily allows the user to find a walk-in location for the Covid vaccine by searching via zip code. The search results then provide available sites, the minimum age at that location based on the vaccine available there, street address, and a phone number to call for more information.
For more information, including the daily reported case numbers, go to https://capemaycountynj.gov/1418/Covid-19-Dashboard.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.