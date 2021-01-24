To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - Jan. 24: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 31 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days, one of which is associated with Middle Township long-term care.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 5,643 Covid cases during the pandemic, 4,890 of those are now off quarantine.
The county also announced the deaths of two residents from the coronavirus, a 69-year-old Wildwood Crest man and a 74-year-old Middle Township woman.
“My condolences to both families,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Director Gerald M. Thornton. “My most sincere sympathies and heartfelt prayers.”
The New Jersey Health Department reports that 8,098 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, when combining the vaccine doses given out by the Cape May County Department of Health and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses. Cape May County is not just leading the state among counties in vaccinating residents per capita.
NJ Advanced Media studied Covid cases among all counties in the state from Jan. 14-20, and Cape May County also had the lowest number of cases per capita, as well. Cape May County averaged 22.4 cases per 10,000 residents during that time period. The second-best county was Somerset County, at 26.4 cases per 10,000 residents.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.