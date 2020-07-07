McCorristin Selected to Head Avalon Council

AVALON – John McCorristin was elected to a one-year term as president of the Avalon Borough Council, at the reorganization meeting July 6. Avalon routinely rotates the presidency of its governing body each year.
Councilwoman Barbara Juzaitis assumed the position of council vice president - a position from which she is expected to be elevated to the council presidency in July 2021.
McCorristin is a local building contractor and developer who was first elected to the council in 2013. McCorristin has lived in Avalon since 1968 and was a member of the school board for 18 years and president of the board for 12 of those years.
He served as council president in the 2017-2018 term. McCorristin is a graduate of Stockton University.
Juzaitis served on council, as an appointed member in December 2018, to finish the unexpired term of long-serving member Richard Dean, who retired for health reasons. Juzaitis won her own term in the municipal elections in May 2019.
Juzaitis came to the council from an over 30-year career as a manager/consultant in the health care field. A resident of Avalon for over 20 years, Juzaitis holds bachelor's and master's degrees in nursing.