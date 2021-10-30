PETERSBURG - During public comment at Upper Township Committee's Oct. 25 meeting, a resident asked that Marshallville Road be better designated.
"I've lived on a private road off Marshallville for decades. I've needed to call the ambulance on occasion for my father-in-law, who is 92 and now living with us, but the emergency medical teams are missing the turn to our house. They're using GPS, which is not picking up our private road. I've literally had to stand out on the main road and try to flag them down. Please, let's find a solution for this situation," he said.
After discussing options, the committee decided that Municipal Engineer Paul Dietrich will work on designing and installing signage indicating the private road, along with address numbers of the six houses situated there.
Business Administrator Scott Morgan will work with local emergency medical services first responders to help them understand the situation and enter correct coordinates into their GPS.
Mayor Richard Palombo added, "This problem comes up every once in a while, and even zip codes sometimes are misinterpreted as being for Upper, but are really in Woodbine, Ocean View, or another municipality."