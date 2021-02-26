PETERSBURG - Upper Township Committee Feb. 22 continued its discussion about beach fees for Strathmere.
New details of the proposed ordinance note that only seasonal passes will be sold. Preseason will be $20, and the regular price will be $25.
Given the late start to instituting the beach fees preseason, only seasonal passes may be available until mid-June this year. Veterans will be provided free passes, and no other discounts will be available.
“We’ll need to work out the operational details,” said Mayor Richard Palombo. “It will be helpful to receive public input, as we work through the draft ordinance and beyond, and we welcome hearing residents’ feedback,” he concluded.