PETERSBURG – A Strathmere resident, during public comment at Upper Township Committee's Aug. 9 meeting, warned that “two-side parking on Ocean Drive, by Corson's Inlet Bridge, into Strathmere, from Ocean City, is highly dangerous, and could be termed a ‘tragedy waiting to happen.’  

"The danger is not just for people getting out of their cars, but those who are walking, jogging or biking since there really is no room to maneuver, except right into direct traffic, where visibility is zero.”  

In response, Committee member Curtis Corson said he had multiple discussions with the county, since Ocean Drive is a county road, regarding parking aspects of Strathmere, saying, “We’re hoping to have a solution after this summer season ends by possibly installing sidewalks and making parking permitted along just one side of the road.” 

