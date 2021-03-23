NORTH WILDWOOD – Mayor Patrick Rosenello didn’t mince words when giving his thoughts on part of the legal weed laws that keep police officers from informing parents when they encounter intoxicated minors.
It's “beyond comprehension” and “one of the best examples of the dysfunction of Trenton that I've seen in my 25 years working in state government,” Rosenello said.
He noted he doesn’t like that law enforcement’s ability to contact parents of juveniles they interact with who are intoxicated, on a first offense, is hindered by the legislation.
“It’s just a bad law, and how alcohol even got into the marijuana legislation is beyond me. It just goes to show that Trenton is so out of touch with reality in this state,” he said.
A handout is being prepared to give to complainants on underage drinking calls, where the mayor said the officers will not be able to do much.
“We're going to be telling the people, call your state rep, call the governor’s office because they passed a law that said our police department really can't do anything about it,” he said.
Police Chief Matthew Gallagher said he would prefer to see what develops between now and summer before doing an interview with the Herald.
North Wildwood March 16 introduced an ordinance prohibiting recreational marijuana from being sold in the city, but left the door open for medical dispensaries.
City Clerk Scott Jett said marijuana can still be delivered to the city and North Wildwood City Council cannot prevent that the way the legislation is written.
The mayor said he isn’t concerned with missing out on potential tax revenue recreational weed sales would generate, saying the town is fully developed and there isn’t a good place for it.
“I certainly don’t think it belongs on the boardwalk. I don’t know that a crowded resort town at the Jersey Shore is the ideal location for a recreational marijuana distribution retail business,” Rosenello said. “With the difficulties that we're going to have enforcing the ban on public consumption, I think we have enough on our plate without also dealing with a dispensary.”
The ordinance prohibiting recreational dispensaries is before the Planning Board for review. Once the Planning Board gives its recommendation, a public hearing will be scheduled, according to Jett.