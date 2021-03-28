UT Logo

PETERSBURG – Upper Township Committee March 22, at their regular meeting, discussed the deplorable and dangerous condition of the Corson’s Inlet Causeway, linking Strathmere with Ocean Drive (CR 619), which leads into the south end of Ocean City 

Committee members agreed to send a letter to county officials, requesting urgent repairs to the causeway.  

“It’s in imminent danger of being unusable; emergency vehicles primarily come from Ocean City and would not be able to traverse the road and get into Strathmere to help residents if they couldn’t travel over it, said Municipal Engineer Paul Dietrich. "If Sea Isle City floods, as has been more often in recent years, Strathmere would then be cut off like an island.” 

