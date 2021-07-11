COURT HOUSE - With a state deadline looming Aug. 21, Middle Township Committee July 7 introduced an ordinance to prohibit any class of recreational use cannabis businesses within its boundaries.
“We delayed as long as we could,” Mayor Timothy Donohue said.
Donohue added that the lack of detailed information from the state on how cannabis-related establishments would be licensed, allowed to operate, and appropriately taxed meant that the municipality did not have needed information to fairly judge the impact of allowing such businesses to operate.
Donohue also noted that the municipality has been waiting since 2019 for a decision on the license application of Massachusetts-based INSA Inc., concerning a medical marijuana dispensary on Indian Trail Road.
Without information on the medical dispensary license, which the municipality supported by resolution, a reasoned decision on other cannabis businesses in the municipality can’t be made, Donohue added.
For now, the committee felt the safest path was a strict ban until more information is available. State law requires that municipalities enact any restrictions on such businesses by the August deadline. Towns will be allowed to ease those restrictions later, but they may not add new restrictions or tighten existing ones for five years after Aug. 21.