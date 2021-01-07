To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - Jan. 7: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 59 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days, one of which is associated with Middle Township long-term care.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 4,732 Covid cases during the pandemic, 3,974 of those are now off quarantine.
The county also announced the death of an 83-year-old Lower Township woman and a 74-year-old Middle Township woman from the coronavirus.
“My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their loved ones,” stated Cape May County Commission Director Gerald M. Thornton. “May your memories give you peace and comfort.”
Today, a new group of residents can begin to get the Covid vaccine. Police and fire personnel can officially begin to receive the vaccine under Phase 1B, as the state has added them to the other 1A category members that already included healthcare workers, EMS staff, and workers and residents at long-term care facilities.
Sworn law enforcement personnel and fire professionals are in Phase 1B, which includes but is not limited to police officers and paid and unpaid firefighters. Many sworn law enforcement personnel are also first responders and are the first priority group within Phase 1B and will be the first in that group to have access.
It was announced Jan. 6 that nearly 138,000 vaccine doses were given out in the state over the past few weeks. Nearly all of those were first doses as the currently approved coronavirus vaccines require two shots to get fully protected. Individuals in the previously mentioned categories should call the County Health Department, at 609-463-6581, to schedule their appointment.