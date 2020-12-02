TRENTON - The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) Dec. 2 announced the award of $2.6 million in Neighborhood Preservation COVID-19 Relief Grants to 19 municipalities participating in the Neighborhood Preservation Program (NPP).
According to a release, Cape May will receive $105,000 from the funding.
The grants aim to promote the continued recovery and revitalization of NPP communities from the COVID-19 crisis by providing funding for eligible coronavirus response activities with a special emphasis on supporting impacted small businesses.
“Gov. Murphy and I recognize how important it is that Neighborhood Preservation Program communities receive funding during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why we have allocated federal coronavirus aid to them,” stated Lt. Gov. Sheila Y. Oliver, who serves as DCA commissioner. “The grant funding will be used to help these neighborhoods, which are particularly vulnerable to the crisis, recover faster by investing in their small businesses and in activities meant to draw people to live, work, and visit these places.”
The relief grants are funded by an allocation from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The $2.6 million in grant funds were awarded to municipalities that have a current, approved Neighborhood Preservation Program implementation plan through the local government or an NPP partner nonprofit organization. At least 60% of the funding is for business uses and must be distributed to small businesses located in their NPP neighborhood district boundaries with other funding dedicated to district-wide improvements that benefit both the local business and residential communities.
Eligible uses of the grant funding include:
- Commercial mortgage, rent, and other bills (utilities, accounts payable)
- Resources to get a business established online (for example, an upgraded website to make delivery available to customers)
- Procurement of masks, gloves, shield guards, and other personal protective equipment (PPE) for business owners, staff and customers
- Procurement of hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes
- Social distancing signage and decals
- Procurement of tables, chairs, and other furniture for outdoor dining
- COVID-19 educational materials, activities, and events
- Wages for activities substantially dedicated to mitigating or responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
- Community access to internet services for food shopping
- Expenses for community social and health benefit activities by nonprofit groups that are necessary due to the COVID-19 pandemic
- Local gift card programs that promote patronage of NPP neighborhood businesses
- Program administration expenses for activities dedicated to COVID-19 response
The grants may only be used for eligible costs incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30 and must be fully expended by Dec. 30.