WILDWOOD - Wildwood Board of Commissioners, during its Dec. 8 meeting, decided to purchase $6 million worth of new high-efficiency city equipment, which will eventually pay for itself, Mayor Peter Byron said. 

Commissioners adopted an ordinance authorizing an Energy Savings Improvement Program. DCO Energy conducted an energy savings audit. Based on the findings of the audit, the city enlisted Triad Associates in assisting with designing an energy savings plan. 

According to Byron, the audit determined that the savings created by new higher-efficiency equipment would offset the cost of buying it. 

Interior and exterior lights, HVAC systems and window replacements will all be included in the purchasesaccording to the mayor 

Wildwood plans to borrow money, using refunding bonds or bond anticipation notes, to fund the acquisition and installment of the project. 

“The savings will be more than enough to offset the cost of these replacements, Byron said. 

ED. NOTE: Shay Roddy contributed to this report. 

