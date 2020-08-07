TRENTON - The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission announced Aug. 7 that renewal deadlines for disability placards have been extended, due to recent action by Gov. Phil Murphy.
According to a release, on July 31, Gov. Murphy signed Executive Order No. 170, which temporarily extends certain statutory deadlines across state government.
Included in Executive Order No. 170 is a provision that extends the time for individuals to apply for renewed disability placards, until 90 days after the last day of the public health emergency. The COVID-19 Public Health Emergency remains in effect after being originally declared by Gov. Murphy March 9.
“We thank Gov.Murphy for his continued actions to look out for the safety and well-being of NJ’s drivers,” stated MVC Chief Administrator Sue Fulton. “This action provides relief to drivers with disability placards, extending the time required to apply for renewals. It allows us at MVC to continue cutting through the backlog of renewal applications, while giving our customers some peace of mind as we navigate a COVID-19 world together.”
Unlike licenses, vehicle registrations, inspection stickers, and temporary tags, under state law disability placards cannot be extended by MVC, but require a higher-level authority. The previously announced extensions for licenses, vehicle registrations, inspection stickers, and temporary tags remain in effect until at least Sept. 30.
More information on how to apply for a disability placard is available at the MVC website.
For more MVC news and updates, customers should visit NJMVC.gov.