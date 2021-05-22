To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - May 22: Over the past two weeks, Cape May County has averaged under six new covid cases per day. Just several weeks ago, that number stood at approximately 50 per day.
Cape May County has recorded 8,753 Covid cases during the pandemic, and 8,470 of those are now off quarantine.
The county also reported three deaths from the coronavirus this week; a 90-year-old woman from Middle Township, a 52-year-old man from North Wildwood, and a 61-year-old man from West Cape May.
“With sincere condolences to the families and friends,” stated County Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson. “Wishing everyone peace and strength at this sad time.”
The New Jersey Department of Health reports that 52,491 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose and 45,744 have been fully vaccinated.
Cape May County saw its lowest Covid infection rate ever this week, as the number stood at 0.64. This means that, on average, each person in Cape May County with Covid is infecting 0.64 other people. Because each person is statistically infecting less than one other person, the total number of current cases in Cape May County can be said to be shrinking.
The previous low point was in July 2020, when the number stood at 0.69.
Cape Regional Medical Center reported only two Covid-positive admissions yesterday, with neither in ICU nor on a ventilator. These are also the lowest numbers since last summer.
Cape May County’s positive test rate of 1.5% is the lowest in the state, and the first-dose vaccination rate of 56.6% is the third highest in New Jersey.
“It’s time for Cape May County to open up 100%,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Director Gerald M. Thornton. “The people of Cape May County have done the job. We flattened the curve, we isolated, we social distanced, we wore masks, and more than half of us have already gotten vaccinated, with more going through every day. It is time for our businesses, schools and churches to get back to normal. We will be sending this message loud and clear to Trenton as summer approaches.”
The Cape May County Department of Health’s vaccine clinic has moved from Avalon Community Hall to the field house at Lower Cape May Regional High School. The xlinic will be open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and anyone who wants the vaccine can walk-in. Also, to help those who can’t get in during work hours, the clinic will be open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, as well as from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
“Our Department of Health has done a fantastic job under very challenging circumstances,” stated Pierson, who oversees the Department of Health. “Everyone there knows we are not done yet, and they are committed to finishing strong. Every Cape May County resident 18 years of age or older can walk into our clinic and get vaccinated any day of the week. We are encouraging everyone to do so. Our many, positive, current trends when it comes to covid numbers are directly related to our mitigation efforts and the fact that so many of us have gotten vaccinated. Please, get your shots as soon as you can so that we can all get back to normal.”
For the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12 to 17, residents should go to the mega-site clinic in Atlantic City or contact their local CVS Pharmacy, Walmart, Acme or Walgreens, which may have the Pfizer vaccine. The Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are available through the Cape May County Department of Health.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recently issued a warning to women aged 50 and younger that a very rare but serious blood clotting side-effect has been seen in a very small number of women after use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and recommends that women in this age group utilize the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.
“Our community has come together like never before,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Vice-director Leonard Desiderio. “The reason our Covid numbers are so good is because the people of Cape May County have worked so hard for over a year.
"Like the saying goes, it is time to Finish Strong - Safely Together. It’s not over yet. We need everyone to get their shots, and we need to get all of our churches, stores, bars, restaurants and homes back to being places where we can gather freely without fear of violating some state restriction. We need to see each other’s faces again, and we need our unlimited freedom back. Now is the time.”
Cape May County continues to run an aggressive messaging campaign on radio, in print and on television urging residents to Finish Strong - Safely Together. For more information, including the daily reported case numbers, go to https://capemaycountynj.gov/1418/Covid-19-Dashboard.