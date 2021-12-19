Palombo Discusses Future at Township Reorganization

 

PETERSBURG – Upper Township Committee discussed proposals to change the starting time of its meetings that are now typically held at 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month.  

Several long-serving committee members noted that the committee used to meet at 4 p.m. and, at their Dec. 13 meeting, they debated the pros and cons of a start time of 4:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m.  

“What does this mean for second homeowners, for example, from Strathmere to attend? Is it easier because they then don't have to drive in the dark from far away,” queried Committee member Curtis Corson.  

“The negative is that it will make budget meetings, which will be starting up soon, in the middle of the afternoon,” said Mayor Richard Palombo.  

The final decision regarding any new start time will be on the agenda for an upcoming meeting, probably at Upper's reorganization meeting Jan. 7. 

