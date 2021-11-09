TRENTON - Barbershops and hair salons could soon take their scissors on the road under a new law sponsored by Sen. Michael Testa (R-1st) and signed Nov. 8.
“Barbershops on wheels will open the doors to new opportunities for hard-working professionals with ambitions to grow their business and conveniently serve more customers,” stated Testa. “One thing we all learned from the pandemic is that residents, schools and businesses must be adaptable. Given the popularity of food trucks and the renewed emphasis on convenience and safety, barbershops and hair salons should not be restricted to brick-and-mortar locations.”
According to a release from the senator's office, the new law (S-2996/A-5019) allows hairstyling licensees of the Board of Cosmetology Hairstyling to provide services in specially equipped trucks or trailers.
“Mobile facility” is defined by the law as a licensed shop capable of being moved from location to location, and the rolling shop must have a minimum of 75 square feet of floor space, contain a restroom and meet other criteria.
The measure was inspired by a Vineland barbershop owner who wanted to provide services from a 1995 black Winnebago Warrior but hit a roadblock when he discovered it was illegal to run a mobile salon in New Jersey.
The new law was sponsored in the Assembly by Testa’s first district colleagues, Assemblyman Antwan McClellan and Assemblyman Erik Simonsen (also R-1st).