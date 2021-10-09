Crest.png

The outdoor space of the renovated library would include fire pits, an increase in parking, electric charging stations, seating, and other features. The outdoor space could double as a wedding reception venue, Mayor Don Cabrera said.  

 Provided by Wildwood Crest

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD CREST - Wildwood Crest Board of Commissioners, during its Oct. 6 meeting, voted on a resolution regarding the former library building. 

The resolution authorized the advertisement of a notice to bidders for the project, which is slated to turn the building into a community gathering place, as well as a potential wedding venue, according to Mayor Don Cabrera. 

During the meeting, Cabrera and Commissioner David Thompson voted in favor of the project going out to bid. Commissioner Joyce Gould voted against it.  

Gould would rather see a parking lot at the location, rather than rehabilitating the building and grounds. 

According to plans provided by Wildwood Crest, the project would include fire pits, electric car charging stations, and additional seating and parking.  The project’s estimated cost is around $1.6 million.  

“Sealed bids will be received by the Bid Opening Committee in the Municipal Commissioners’ Room, Wildwood Crest, Borough Hall, Nov. 18, at 10:00 a.m.,” according to the resolution. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments