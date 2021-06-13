SEA ISLE CITY – Sea Isle City Council June 8 approved several state Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) liquor licenses, specifically for the Yacht Club, Commodore Club, Landis 39, Pogo, Braca, Lobster Loft, 42nd Place Liquor, MRG, and Diamond, and requested the state issue a conflict-of-interest ABC license for Freda/Kix.
At the same meeting, a lengthy discussion ensued about how to enact the grandfathering of liquor licenses, with an ordinance introduced that would permit "place-to-place" transfer currently not possible under the municipality’s 2003 zoning law.
The ordinance, unanimously approved on first reading, would allow for the most immediate beneficiary, the new Beach Bar at the Ludlam, to receive a transfer of the liquor license currently held by LaCosta Lounge.
City Solicitor Paul Baldini pointed out that despite the council’s expeditious processing of the ordinance to get Beach Bar at the Ludlam employees back to work, it would be July 16, at the earliest, given the necessary time and notice requirements.