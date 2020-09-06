COURT HOUSE - Sept. 6: The Cape May County Health Department is reporting 11 new positive cases among county residents and one new out-of-county positive case that is included in the non-resident active cases listed below. The county is thankful to have zero new deaths to report today.
According to a release, total positive cases of COVID-19 infection, in Cape May County, is now 1,177, including 89 deaths.
If your Caring for Someone Sick at Home be sure to Protect Yourself
Limit contact
Keep a separate bedroom and bathroom for a person who is sick
COVID-19 spreads between people who are in close contact (within about 6 feet) through respiratory droplets, created when someone talks, coughs or sneezes. Staying away from others helps stop the spread of COVID-19.
The caregiver, when possible, should not be someone who is at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
The person who is sick should isolate
The sick person should separate themselves from others in the home. Learn when and how to isolate.
- If possible, have the person who is sick use a separate bedroom and bathroom. If possible, have the person who is sick stay in their own “sick room” or area and away from others. Try to stay at least 6 feet away from the sick person.
- Shared space: If you have to share space, make sure the room has good air flow.
- Open the window to increase air circulation.
- Improving ventilation helps remove respiratory droplets from the air.
- Avoid having visitors. Avoid having any unnecessary visitors, especially visits by people who are at higher risk for severe illness.
Caregivers should quarantine
Caregivers and anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 should stay home. Learn when and how to quarantine.
When it's safe for a person who has been sick to be around others
Deciding when it is safe to be around others is different for different situations. Find out when someone who is sick can safely end home isolation.
Eat in separate rooms or areas
- Stay separated: The person who is sick should eat (or be fed) in their room, if possible.
- Wash dishes and utensils using gloves and hot water: Handle any dishes, cups/glasses, or silverware used by the person who is sick with gloves. Wash them with soap and hot water or in a dishwasher.
- Clean hands after taking off gloves or handling used items.
Avoid sharing personal items
- Do not share: Do not share dishes, cups/glasses, silverware, towels, bedding, or electronics (like a cell phone) with the person who is sick.
When to wear a mask or gloves
The person who is sick
- The person who is sick should wear a mask when they are around other people at home and out (including before they enter a doctor’s office).
- The mask helps prevent a person who is sick from spreading the virus to others. It keeps respiratory droplets contained and from reaching other people.
- masks should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is not able to remove the covering without help.
Caregiver
- Wear gloves when you touch or have contact with the sick person’s blood, stool, or body fluids, such as saliva, mucus, vomit, and urine. Throw out gloves into a lined trash can and wash hands right away.
- The caregiver should ask the sick person to put on a mask before entering the room.
- The caregiver may also wear a mask when caring for a person who is sick.
- To prevent getting sick, make sure you practice everyday preventive actions: clean hands often; avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands; and frequently clean and disinfect surfaces.
Note: During the COVID-19 pandemic, medical grade masks are reserved for healthcare workers and some first responders. You may need to make a mask using a scarf or bandana.
Clean your hands often
- Wash hands: Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Tell everyone in the home to do the same, especially after being near the person who is sick.
- Hand sanitizer: If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.
- Hands off: Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Learn more about handwashing.
Clean and then disinfect
Clean and disinfect “high-touch” surfaces and items every day
Around the house
- Clean and disinfect “high-touch” surfaces and items every day: This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, toilets, faucets, sinks, and electronics.
- Clean the area or item with soap and water if it is dirty. Then, use a household disinfectant.
- Be sure to follow the instructions on the label to ensure safe and effective use of the product. Many products recommend keeping the surface wet for several minutes to kill germs. Many also recommend wearing gloves, making sure you have good air flow, and wiping or rinsing off the product after use.
- Most household disinfectants should be effective.
- To clean electronics, follow the manufacturer’s instructions for all cleaning and disinfection products. If those directions are not available, use alcohol-based wipes or spray containing at least 70% alcohol.
- Learn more about cleaning and disinfecting your home.
Bedroom and bathroom
- If you are using a separate bedroom and bathroom: Only clean the area around the person who is sick when needed, such as when the area is soiled. This will help limit your contact with the sick person.
- If they feel up to it, the person who is sick can clean their own space. Give the person who is sick personal cleaning supplies such as tissues, paper towels, and cleaners.
- If sharing a bathroom: The person who is sick should clean and then disinfect after each use. If this is not possible, wear a mask and wait as long as possible after the sick person has used the bathroom before coming in to clean and use the bathroom.
Wash and dry laundry
- Do not shake dirty laundry.
- Wear disposable gloves while handling dirty laundry.
- Dirty laundry from a person who is sick can be washed with other people’s items.
- Wash items according to the label instructions. Use the warmest water setting you can.
- Remove gloves, and wash hands right away.
- Dry laundry, on hot if possible, completely.
- Wash hands after putting clothes in the dryer.
- Clean and disinfect clothes hampers. Wash hands afterwards.
Use lined trash can
Use gloves when handling trash
- Place used disposable gloves and other contaminated items in a lined trash can.
- Use gloves when removing garbage bags, and handling and disposing of trash. Wash hands afterwards.
- Place all used disposable gloves, masks, and other contaminated items in a lined trash can.
- If possible, dedicate a lined trash can for the person who is sick.
Track your own health
- Caregivers should stay home and monitor their health for COVID-19 symptoms while caring for the person who is sick.
- Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath but other symptoms may be present as well. Trouble breathing is a more serious warning sign that you need medical attention.
- Caregivers should continue to stay home after care is complete. Caregivers can leave their home 14 days after their last close contact with the person who is sick (based on the time it takes to develop illness), or 14 days after the person who is sick meets the criteria to end home isolation.
- Use CDC’s self-checker tool to help you make decisions about seeking appropriate medical care.
- If you are having trouble breathing, call 911.
- Call your doctor or emergency room and tell them your symptoms before going in. They will tell you what to do.