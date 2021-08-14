Sea Isle City Logo - Use This One

SEA ISLE CITY – During Sea Isle City Council's Aug. 10 meeting, the city administration said it is applying for a dog park construction grant, in the $800,000-$900,000 range 

If approved, the park, according to Business Administrator George Savastano, “probably could be constructed by end of summer 2022.”  

During public comment, a resident said that property owners, like her, who have one of the few yards of trees and grass in the municipality, “are having those ruined by irresponsible pet owners who allow dogs to urinate on my property.”  

She asked if the municipality would construct the dog park if the grant were not received. Savastano indicated it would. 

