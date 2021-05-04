UT Logo

PETERSBURG – During the April 26 Upper Township Committee meeting, Mayor Richard Palombo responded to an inquiry by a Strathmere resident about the type of training the municipality’s beach patrol receives, as Ocean City grapples with allegations of sexual harassment and assault charges by its beach patrol members.  

“I can confirm we have everything in place to educate and train Upper’s beach patrol staff. I’ve been supervising the patrol for many years, 23 years in fact, and all patrol members receive thorough and in-depth training on all matters related to these types of concerns.  

"Before employment, all members attend a seminar on these issues, and for any concern experienced, we have an open-door policy. If the individual does not feel comfortable reporting a matter to the captain of the patrol, they can go to municipal personnel or me. Any allegation requires by our municipal ordinance a complete investigation of all allegations and issues,” explained Palombo. 

