Young Out-of-County Adults Still Included in County's Report

COURT HOUSE - July 3: Cape May County reported three new COVID-19 cases today, all community-based.
According to a release, New Jersey has 172,742 total COVID-19 positive cases and 13,308 deaths. Total positive cases of COVID-19 infection in Cape May County is now 766, including 69 deaths. Additionally, there are 21 out of county positive cases that are not reflected in the spreadsheet below.
The majority of recent cases in Cape May County were individuals who are between the ages of 16 and 22 years old who were socializing without regard to the threats of spreading the coronavirus. Generally, they were short-term visitors with permanent residence from another county or state.
“We continue to call on businesses and individuals to practice proper social distancing, hand hygiene, and wearing a mask when in the public,” stated Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton. “These steps are essential for keeping people healthy and for the continued reopening of our economy.”
If I’m a customer, employee, or operator of a business, what social distancing guidelines should I follow?
Customers
- If you are quarantined or in-home isolation do not leave your home.
- If you must leave home to access essential goods, please go at non-peak times. Retail food stores have been encouraged to maintain separate operating hours for senior citizens and other high-risk populations.
- You should wear a face-covering whenever you leave your home and MUST wear one when shopping at essential retail businesses, entering a restaurant or bar to pick up takeout orders, or when traveling on public transportation.
- Keep your visit as brief as possible and go alone if possible.
- When shopping and standing in line, please keep six feet between yourself and other customers/staff.
- Please do not enter a retail facility if you have symptoms consistent with COVID19 (such as fever or a cough), have been diagnosed with COVID-19, or are undergoing a quarantine for potential exposure to COVID-19.
Employees
- If you have symptoms consistent with COVID19 (such as fever or a cough), have been diagnosed with COVID-19, or are undergoing a quarantine for potential exposure to COVID-19, do not report to work.
- Must use a face covering. Your employer is required to provide materials for this purpose.
- Under Executive Order 107, if your job can be performed from home, you should be performing it at home. Your employer should permit you to do so. If you believe your employer is violating Executive Order 107, please visit https://covid19.nj.gov/violation.
- Keep six feet of distance from customers and co-workers in the store.
- Please wash your hands with soap and water or alcohol based sanitizer frequently, and particularly after contact with shared public surfaces.
Requirements for All Businesses Operating
Owners of buildings used for commercial, industrial, or other enterprises, and of residential buildings with at least 50 units, must implement the following policies at minimum:
- Clean and disinfect high-touch areas routinely following CDC guidelines, particularly in spaces accessible to staff, customers, tenants, or other individuals, particularly following a known or potential exposure;
- Maintain current cleaning procedures in all other areas of the facility;
- Ensure that the facility has a sufficient number of workers to perform the above protocols effectively.
Additional Requirements by Business Type
Additional Requirements for Bars and Restaurants
Restaurants, cafeterias, food courts, bars, etc. that are still permitted to operate must adopt the following policies:
- Limit occupancy to 10% of stated maximum capacity;
- Ensure 6 feet of distance between workers and customers except at the moment of payment or exchange of goods;
- Arrange for contactless pay options, pickup, or delivery wherever possible;
- Provide hand sanitizer and wipes to staff and customers;
- Frequently sanitize high-touch areas like credit card machines, keypads, and counters;
- Require infection control practices such as regular hand washing, coughing and sneezing etiquette, and proper tissue usage;
- Place conspicuous signage at entrances and throughout the food business alerting staff and customers to the required 6 feet of distance;
- Require workers and customers to wear cloth face coverings, and require workers to wear gloves. A business must provide, at its own expense, these face coverings and gloves for employees. Customers may be exempted if it would inhibit their health, or if under two years of age. If a customer refuses, they must be denied entry, but another method of pickup should be provided.