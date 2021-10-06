DMV
Shutterstock

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

TRENTON - New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (NJMVC) customers are advised that all NJMVC facilities will be closed Oct. 11, in observance of the state holiday.

According to an NJMVC release, his includes:

  • Licensing and Vehicle Centers
  • Regional Service Centers
  • Road testing sites
  • Inspection stations

NJMVC.gov is open 24 hours a day, which allows customers to complete most transactions online at their convenience. Customers should always visit the website first to conduct online transactions, schedule appointments if needed, and find the latest information about NJMVC services and agency operations.

Almost 80% of all NJMVC transactions can be completed online. For in-person transactions at licensing and vehicle centers, nearly all require an appointment that must be scheduled at the website.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments