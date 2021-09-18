VILLAS - Lower Township Council, during its Sept. 8 meeting, approved a resolution to award a fair and open contract to install security cameras in various municipal parks.
According to the resolution, the municipality meets a need to acquire and install surveillance cameras in three recreational areas. It also outlines the need to improve existing ones.
“We’re upgrading cameras and also installing cameras in a couple of our parks to keep our kids safe,” Mayor Frank Sippel said about the resolution.
The Lower Township Recreation Department, Jonathan Hoffman Park and Freeman Douglass Park are contracted to receive the new installments, as well as upgraded security cameras.
Advanced Video and Sound LLC will be performing the upgrades and installments as the only proposal for the project.
The Lower Township Recreation Department will receive four new exterior cameras, as well as 10 interior camera upgrade replacements for $5,850.
Jonathan Hoffman Park will have four new exterior cameras installed for $4,125.
Freeman Douglass Park will receive seven new exterior cameras for $6,290.
These upgrades complete the total award for $16,265.
The addition of security cameras for municipal parks was included in the 2021 municipal budget.