TRENTON - Acting on a commitment to improve service and reduce long lines at MVC agencies, Gov. Phil Murphy and Motor Vehicle Commission Chief Administrator Sue Fulton announced a furlough exemption for MVC agency employees and expiration dates for licenses and registrations July 9.
“After three months of pent up demand, I completely understand the frustration felt by every MVC customer forced to wait in long lines as we reopen agencies,’’ stated Murphy. “To ensure that the MVC does not go understaffed, I am exempting MVC agency personnel from work furloughs.”
“We share the frustration of our customers and hear the complaints loud and clear. Our employees are working hard in a difficult climate to keep up with demand,’’ Fulton stated. “The furlough exemptions will support expanded staff starting next Monday.’’
According to a release, the exemptions will enable the MVC to achieve full staffing at its agencies and forgo plans to close licensing and vehicle centers on Mondays throughout July.
Figures from the MVC’s first day of operations indicate that the split from all-purpose agencies to licensing and vehicle centers – accomplished during the COVID-19 agency closure – has resulted in faster service and a full complement of staff exempted from furlough will increase that efficiency even more.
The MVC July 7 processed 7,824 new registrations and licenses, 15% more than an average day in the first quarter of 2020 before the COVID-19 outbreak.
July 8's numbers were even higher, at 8,607 new registrations and licenses. Fulton cautioned that “new registrations and licenses” does not cover all transactions.
“We’ve changed the set of transactions that we do inside the agency versus what we do online,” Fulton stated. “Nevertheless, this shows that, even with reduced staff, the new licensing center/vehicle center concept gives us a chance to get through the three-month backlog.”
In addition to furlough exemptions and expiration extensions, the MVC is taking other measures to manage the high demand.
- Based on overnight capacity assessment, the MVC will establish several total customers each agency can serve the following day. Tickets will be given out up to that number, and remaining customers will be asked to return another day.
- New drivers will be given preference at licensing centers. When staff go out to distribute tickets, the first tickets will be given to those who have completed the requirements for a new permit or license. Already-licensed drivers (who will be able to drive under the extension) will be served after all new drivers have been served.
- As an additional safety measure, individuals will not be allowed to queue up on MVC property after capacity is reached until the next morning, at 7 a.m.
The agency will continue to operate through July 10 but will be closed July 11.
Licenses, registrations, inspections stickers, and temporary tags were also further extended to give customers more time to renew. Documents expiring between March 13 and May 31 have been extended to Sept. 30; those expiring June 1 to Aug. 31 have been extended to Dec. 31.
This extension covers:
- All standard driver licenses (including permits)
- Standard non-driver IDs
- Vehicle registrations
- Inspections
- Temporary tags
Commercial driver licenses (CDLs) were previously extended to Sept. 30.
“Check your documents and stickers,” Fulton advised. “You very well may be able to delay a trip to the agencies until some of the initial crush is past.’’
Another way to reduce crowds is for customers to complete transactions online if possible. Fulton reminds customers that if the transaction they need can be completed online, they must do it online as part of a new MVC policy aimed at reducing crowds.
“This will free up important space in our agencies for people who have no choice but to come and do their transaction in person,’’ Fulton stated.
Finally, the MVC asks everyone to check NJMVC.gov before heading out to an agency to make sure you have the right documents for the transaction you need and to be up on the latest developments.