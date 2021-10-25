TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy Oct. 25 declared that New Jersey will enter a state of emergency effective at 8 p.m., in preparation for a nor’easter storm forecasted to impact the state with severe weather conditions starting Oct. 25 through the next several days.
According to a governor's office release, Executive Order No. 272 declares a state of emergency across all 21 counties in New Jersey, allowing resources to be deployed throughout the state during the duration of the storm.
“The anticipated nor’easter storm is forecasted to bring significant flash flooding, coastal flooding, and wind gusts across New Jersey,” stated Murphy. “Residents should stay off the roads, remain vigilant, and follow all safety protocols.”
The governor encourages New Jerseyans to visit ready.nj.gov for important weather updates and safety information. Residents should also pay attention to local forecasts, warnings and watches.
For those living in Central and Southern New Jersey, visit the U.S. National Weather Service Philadelphia/Mount Holly, at http://www.weather.gov/phi/.