SEA ISLE CITY – Sea Isle City Council, at its Jan. 26 meeting, approved an ordinance on first reading that eliminates the ability to transfer parking permits used in summer 

The permits, which cost $250 each, allow free parking at city meters and in municipal parking lots.  

Business Administrator George Savastano noted, “We have had problems with bearers of these permits transferring them to vehicles other than the ones registered for permit use. Going forward, any vehicle owner must use the permit that is linked to the registration, as originally issued for the permit authorization.”  

Public comment opportunity and second reading for approval of the ordinance are set to take place at the Feb. 9 council meeting. 

