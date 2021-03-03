To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - March 3: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 33 new positive test samples were collected among County residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 6,977 Covid cases during the pandemic, 6,442 of those are now off quarantine.
The county also announced the death of a 92-year-old Middle Township man from the coronavirus.
“In this sorrowful time, may the love of family and friends comfort you,” stated Commissioner Jeff Pierson.
The New Jersey Health Department reports that 32,836 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, when combining the vaccine doses given out by the Cape May County Department of Health and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
Cape May County’s rate of transmission remains below 1.0, which means Covid is still spreading in the community but at a slower rate. This is especially important as we continue to get a very limited supply of vaccines from the state. This also helps to keep capacity down at our hospital, which reported yesterday just 10 Covid positive patients, with only one in ICU and zero on ventilators, at a sustainable level.
Cape May County continues to lead the state in vaccinations per capita and is 20th out of 21 counties when it comes to new case numbers.
“The people of Cape May County have worked so hard over the past year,” stated County Recovery Task Force Co-Chair Commissioner Leonard Desiderio. “We need to stay vigilant as we move through the next couple of months. We are all frustrated with the amount of doses of vaccine we are getting from the state and federal governments, and we are advocating every day for more. As the federal government sends more supply, we should see our allotment of doses from the state increase significantly in the coming weeks.”
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.