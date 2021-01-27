To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - Jan. 27: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 58 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 5,791 Covid cases during the pandemic, 5,022 of those are now off quarantine.
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 235 doses of the Covid vaccine Jan. 26, for a total of 4,086 doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 9,091 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, when combining the vaccine doses given out by the Cape May County Department of Health and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
Hospitalization data continues to improve statewide. The new data from the New Jersey Department of Health puts hospitalizations from Covid at 3,190 today. The last time the hospitalization number was this low was in November.
Locally, Cape Regional Medical Center has seen a steady decline in COVID positive patients, as well, including having zero Covid patients on a ventilator on Jan. 25 and Jan. 26. Information on a patient census for today is not available until tomorrow.
Meanwhile, Covid's statewide transmission rate dropped again today to .91, which means the virus spread in the state is decreasing. It is recommended until vaccine distribution is widespread that individuals continue to practice social distancing, wear a face-covering in public, wash their hands frequently for at least 20 seconds each time, and sanitize high touch areas.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.