Cape May Entrance Sign - File Photo.jpg
File Photo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAPE MAY - Cape May City Council June 15 adopted an ordinance banning all classes of cannabis establishments from the city.  

In doing so, the city joined many other county municipalities barring the emerging cannabis industry from setting up shop for cultivation, wholesale, distributor services, manufacture, retail and cannabis delivery services, unlike Lower Township, which recently put out a welcome mat for the industry by introducing an ordinance that would allow marijuana businesses.  

Cape May April 6 adopted an ordinance prohibiting the smoking or ingesting of cannabis products in public spaces (https://bit.ly/3u4w1Jl). In the November 2020 election, 63% of Cape May voters approved marijuana legalization.  

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments