STRATHMERE - The Upper Township Planning Board granted site plan approval to the Deauville Inn, over the objection of some neighbors who say the bar’s recent success has created a disruption in the neighborhood.
According to a report in the Press of Atlantic City, a recent hearing for a site plan application for the property, drew hours of testimony from neighbors of the landmark bayfront restaurant and watering hole.
Tim Fox, a doctor and the founder of Fox Rehabilitation, purchased the property and business in 2019 and conducted significant renovations to the existing building, which dates back to the 19th century.
Fox also opened the new “Sand Bar,” a detached outdoor bar which is part of the Deauville, with a deck overlooking the bayfront, and purchased an adjacent Uncle Bill’s Pancake House. According to the Press, a lawyer for the Deauville told the planning board the former Uncle Bill’s building is being used for storage and the surrounding property for parking.
According to the Press, neighbors complained of trucks emptying septic tanks at 6 a.m., as well as live music and DJ’s at the venue being too loud. They reportedly complained of out of control traffic on the roads and in the water, where docks for boat patrons were recently upgraded.
Dottie McCrosson, a lawyer for the Deauville, offered several concessions, including the use of a sound limiting system, additional valet and handicap parking and limiting the appearances of live bands to six days a week in the summertime, the Press reported. She reportedly said ownership would request that the septic company not come so early.
Because the matter was held over multiple meetings, only members of the board who attended all meetings were eligible to vote, according to the Press and all four of those eligible members voted in favor of the site plan approval.