DENNISVILLE - Mayor Zeth Matalucci informed Dennis Township, at its Dec. 8 virtual meeting, that the state Department of Transportation (DOT) selected the municipality as a recipient of the state’s Municipal Aid Program, for a $135,000 grant to fund the reconstruction of Chestnut Street and a portion of East Avenue, in Belleplain.  

“This is huge for us, and we could not be more pleased,” said Matalucci.  

“This program is extremely competitive, and we are grateful and proud that our application was selected from the 635 municipal grant requests DOT received,” he concluded. 

