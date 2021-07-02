UT Logo

PETERSBURG – Municipal Engineer Paul Dietrich told Upper Township Committee, at its regular meeting June 28, that Beesley’s Point beach remains the site of heavy equipment positioned there to finish the beautification and enhancements funded by the county. 

“Given the related safety issues to the public being around the movements of this heavy equipment, we’ll need to close the Beesley's Point beach during weekdays when they’re operating, but we’ll be able to keep it open during the next two weekends until work is completed,” said Dietrich. 

Solicitor Dan Young recommended that signage be erected regarding the beach’s open status, as Mayor Richard Palombo noted, “No one knows what's going on there.

