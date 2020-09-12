VILLAS – Lower Township Council passed a resolution Sept. 9, awarding a contract to low bidder Z Tech Contracting, LLC, for $384,631, for playground improvements at Jonathan Hoffman Playground, located at Mitnick Park, on Jonathan Hoffman Road, in North Cape May.
Mitnick Park has two tennis courts, a basketball court, playground equipment, pavilion, benches, picnic tables, and a youth soccer field, which will all be upgraded.
Township Manager James Ridgway gave an update on other ongoing playground improvements throughout the municipality.
Mulligan Park, at Harvard and Tomlin avenues, in Villas, is scheduled for an almost $2 million facelift, thanks to a $1.5 million bond ordinance passed at the June 15 council meeting and a $400,000 Clean Communities grant.
The new park, named the Clem Mulligan Sports Complex, will sit on the same footprint as the current park, but will feature considerable upgrades, including a regulation Little League field, a soccer/all-purpose field, resurfaced basketball courts, age-specific playgrounds, a lighted walking path, and a new snack bar, with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant bathrooms.
Ridgway said the municipality is preparing a county Open Space funding application for the project.
Rotary Park, in North Cape May, is also expected to undergo a transformation; however, a delineation of wetlands there will require further study, Ridgway said. He added that the Clem Mulligan Park and Rotary Park have already received over $800,000 in grants.
The Mitnick Park project is expected to be completed by late December, according to Ridgway.