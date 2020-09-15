COURT HOUSE - Sept. 15: The Cape May County Health Department is reporting six new positive cases among county residents, as listed below.
According to a release, total positive cases of COVID-19 infection, in Cape May County, is now 1,146, including 90 deaths.
“It is possible to get both COVID-19 and the seasonal flu at the same time, which makes it more important to take all precautionary measures. You can prevent the seasonal flu and COVID-19 by covering your coughs and sneezes, social distancing, washing frequently touched surfaces, stay home if sick, and washing your hands. The flu vaccine may not protect you from COVID-19, but it is the best way to prevent the flu and in return protect yourself and others,” stated Kevin Thomas, Cape May County health officer.
For the upcoming flu season, flu vaccination will be very important because it will help reduce the overall impact of respiratory illnesses on the population and thus lessen the resulting burden on the healthcare system during the COVID-19 pandemic (CDC, 2020). The vaccine is recommended for everyone six months and older, including pregnant women. Individuals that are at most risk for getting severely ill from the flu are young children, pregnant women, people with certain chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes, heart disease or lung disease, and people aged 65 years and older. It takes approximately two weeks after vaccination for your body to develop protection against the flu.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend getting a flu vaccine every year because flu viruses evolve quickly, and last year’s vaccine may not protect against the current year’s strain. Even if the vaccine does not fully protect against the flu, it may reduce the severity of symptoms and the risk of complications.
Most pharmacies and doctors’ offices are offering the flu shot and due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Health Department will be offering free flu vaccine by appointment only at the following locations:
Flu Vaccine Drive -Thru Clinics: Individuals 13 years and older will be offered at the Cape May County Fire Academy, 171 Crest Haven Rd., Court House.
· October 3, 2020 8:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
· October 17, 2020 8:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
The Family Flu clinics will be offered at Cape May County National Guard Armory, 600 Garden State Parkway, Court House.
· Oct. 6, from 2-5p.m.
· Oct. 14, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
· Oct. 22, from 2-5 p.m.
All flu clinics are by appointment only and will require a completed consent form. Masks must also be worn to receive a flu vaccine. High dose vaccine will be offered as supplies last.
Please request a high dose when making your appointment. To make an appointment call (609) 465-1187. For consent forms and more information on upcoming flu clinics, visit www.cmchealth.net - Click Seasonal Flu. They can also be followed on Facebook for updated information.